Escaped convicts arrested in central Greece

Two heavily armed escaped convicts were arrested during a police raid of a large illegal cannabis farm in a rural area of Fokida in central Greece on Saturday, authorities said Monday.



Police said the two men, foreign nationals aged 33 and 31, were overseeing the plantation, located in the region of Trikorfo, which included at least 837 cannabis plants over 2 meters high.



The two, who had escaped from the Kassandra agricultural prison in northern Greece on July 16, reportedly resisted arrest.



Police seized a Kalashnikov assault rifle, two pistols and two hand grenades.

