Better treatment vowed for east Attica burn victims

Following a visit to Greece’s main healthcare provider, EOPYY, Monday, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said he would do everything in his power to ensure that burn victims from last year’s disastrous fires in eastern Attica receive the free treatment that they deserve. The visit followed reports that burn victims from areas affected by the July 23, 2018, wildfires were not getting the supplies they needed from EOPYY.



“A year ago we lost 102 people in a tragic way and with clear responsibilities of the Greek state,” he said. “Some managed to survive this tragedy and I cannot tolerate them suffering further,” Kikilias said.



He added that he would hold an emergency session of the country’s supreme health council to ensure that silicone, ointments and other required materials are available for patients without charge.



SYRIZA’s former health minister responded to Kikilias’ announcement saying that “the residents of Mati had free access to pharmaceutical and sanitary materials to cover the needs that arose after the lethal fire from the very first moment.”