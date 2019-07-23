Landfill on the brink again

The capital’s main landfill in Fyli, northwestern Athens, is again on the brink of bursting at the seams, according to reports Monday.

The latest problem to beset the overloaded landfill, which caters to the capital’s more than 4 million residents, is linked to the mechanical recycling facility whose operation may be suspended as two tenders for its expansion and upgrade have been plagued by delays.



As a result, the facility receives far less waste (about 9,000 tons a month, compared to 20-25,000 tons a month under normal conditions), while in August it will close for three weeks instead of one for its annual maintenance.



If its operation is suspended, meanwhile, this would lead to a further 20,000 tons of waste being dumped at the landfill.