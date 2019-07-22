ATHEX: Energy stocks not enough to buoy index

Much as Public Power Corporation’s stock jumped on Monday on the announcement of the government’s plan to prop up Greece’s main utility company, the stock market showed a mixed picture at the end of trading, with gainers outnumbering losers, while the benchmark slipped below 865 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 864.99 points, shedding 0.33 percent from Friday’s 867.81 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.48 percent to end at 2,140.75 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.09 percent.

The banks index declined 2.30 percent, as Piraeus gave up 5.36 percent, Alpha slipped 2.87 percent, Eurobank conceded 1.18 percent and National dropped 1.10 percent.

PPC earned 6.76 percent, Cenergy Holdings added 2.68 percent and GEK Terna grew 2.58 percent, while Ellaktor fell 2.70 percent.

In total 51 stocks recorded gains, 45 sustained losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54 million euros, down from last Friday’s 69.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.73 percent to close at 69.60 points.