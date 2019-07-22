Kostas Antetokounmpo awarded to Lakers on waivers

Kostas Antetokounmpo has been awarded to the Los Angeles Lakers on a waiver claim.

The younger brother of NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, he spent much of last season in the NBA G League. He was waived by the Dallas Mavericks.

The 21-year-old Antetokounmpo, signed to a two-way contract by Dallas, appeared in two games last season with the Mavericks and another 40 games (25 starts) with the Texas Legends of the G League. He averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.4 minutes with the Legends.

The 6-foot-10 forward played one season in college at Dayton, where he averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 24, led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference finals last season and averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Bucks also recently signed another brother, 27-year-old Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who spent the past two seasons in the Greek Basketball League. [Reuters]