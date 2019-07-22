New technology that will be introduced at an unnamed retail chain in Greece as of November will allow the business access to the private information of its customers, from gender and age group to body size, with a scan.

Customers are unlikely to notice that they are coming under scrutiny as they will not be passing through airport-style scanners but will be scanned by special sensors placed within the stores and on certain products, and activated via a Wi-Fi network.

What may appear like a science-fiction film plot is actually part of the evolution of artificial intelligence for the business sector, from retail to private insurance. The technology that will be used in Greece as of this fall was developed a few months ago abroad by Leadmark Performance.

It will allow the retail chain to immediately secure the key demographic data of its customers, so that it can then create personalized offers and compare those entering the stores with those actually making purchases, thereby improve its marketing activities and target its advertising better.

“AI reduces business risk while allowing returns on an investment,” Haris Laoudis, a partner at Leadmark Performance, told Kathimerini.