New government wins confidence vote

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government won a vote of confidence Monday following a three-day debate on the administration’s policy statements.

A total of 158 MPs backed his government while 142 voted against it.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party comfortably won a snap general election on July 7, capturing 39.9 percent of the vote to 31.5 percent for the Alexis Tsipras’ SYRIZA party.

