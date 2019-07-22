New government wins confidence vote

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government won a vote of confidence Monday following a three-day debate on the administration’s policy statements.



A total of 158 MPs backed his government while 142 voted against it.



Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party comfortably won a snap general election on July 7, capturing 39.9 percent of the vote to 31.5 percent for the Alexis Tsipras’ SYRIZA party.