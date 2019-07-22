MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
GD trial defendants tell conflicting stories

A defendant in the ongoing trial against Golden Dawn testifies in a special court at Korydallos Prison, in Piraeus, Monday. Giorgos Skalkos and other party members accused of aiding in the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013, gave judges conflicting accounts of the night in question, prompting the prosecution to demand a fresh reading of transcripts of telephone calls that allegedly show a link between self-confessed killer Giorgos Roupakias and the leadership of the party’s local chapter. [ANA-MPA]

