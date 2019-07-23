Protest planned against abolition of university asylum

Students, unions and political parties objecting to the new government's plan to abolish a law banning police from entering university grounds will be holding a protest rally in downtown Athens on Tuesday evening.

Starting at 6 p.m. at the Propylaia outside the historic building of Athens University on Panepistimiou Street and then heading to Parliament, the rally is expected to bring traffic to a standstill in the city center and affect public transportation by bus.

It is organized to coincide with the tabling in Parliament of new regulations allowing police to respond to complaints of violence or crime on the campuses of universities and technical colleges, part of new legislation being introduced by the recently elected center-right government.

The ban was discussed last week by Education Minister Niki Kerameus and her Citizens’ Protection counterpart Michalis Chrysochoidis, and will allow students and faculty members to call in the police if they witness or fall victim to any form of crime or delinquent behavior.