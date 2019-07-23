Turkish fugitive arrested in northern Greece

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, have arrested a Turkish fugitive wanted by the neighboring country for escaping from prison and drug-related crimes.

The unnamed 31-year-old Turkish national was picked up by a motorcycle patrol in the Ambelokipi district on Monday, the Greek Police (ELAS) said in announcement on Tuesday, adding that he went on to face a local prosecutor before extradition procedures were activated.

According to the international arrest warrant issued by Turkey, the 31-year-old escaped was serving a 15-and-a-half year sentence for drug-related crimes when he escaped from prison with four years to serve.