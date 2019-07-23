Gov't announces measures in aid of east Attica fire victims

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas has confirmed a series of measure to help people who suffered injuries and lost their homes in last summer's deadly wildfires in east Attica, confirming pledges made on Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who attended a memorial service in the seaside town of Mati on Tuesday, the anniversary of the event.

Speaking in Parliament, Petsas said the government would unlock 31 million euros' worth of aid that has been trapped by red tape in the state's Special Assistance Account, while also ensuring that individuals who suffered serious burns are granted free medical attention and access to treatment products, following reports that burn victims were not getting the materials they needed from the country's main healthcare provider, EOPYY.

More than 4,300 residents who lost their homes will also be absolved from having to pay property tax for the next five years, with 10 million euros from the Special Assistance Account going to that end.

Another 20 million euros will be allocated to efforts to rebuild parts of the area that were destroyed in the July 23, 2018, wildfires.

Petsas said that a legislative act would be issued immediately to spearhead formation of a special agency that will be tasked with the rehabilitation of fire-hit areas like Mati and Neos Voutzas in eastern Attica, as well as Kinetta, west of Athens, which suffered damage in a separate blaze earlier in the same day.