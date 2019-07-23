Criminal charges brought against suspected Rouvikonas leader

An Athens prosecutor on Tuesday brought criminal charges against a man suspected of being a leading member of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group.

Giorgos Kalaitzidis is being charged with incitement after being arrested on Monday for threatening to expand the group's protest stunts – which usually involve throwing paint and smashing windows at targets such as business associations, foreign embassies, multinational firms, etc., but also more violent actions – to popular tourist spots.

He made the threat in a post on Facebook, following an attack by Rouvikonas on Sunday on the Athens headquarters of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). Two people were arrested over that incident and face vandalism charges for splashing paint on the federation's facade.

Kalaitzidis is also accused of being morally responsible for Sunday's attack on SEV.



Both the charged levelled against him are misdemeanors.