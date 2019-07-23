Ismene | Athens | July 24 - December 18

The Paramythias theater presents “Ismene,” a production by Sofia Savvidou based on a poem by Yiannis Ritsos. One of Ritsos’ perennial works, “Ismene” retells the myth of Antigone, the daughter of Oedipus and Jocasta, through the point of view of her sister. It is one of 17 monologues found in his 1977 book, “The Fourth Dimension.” Ritsos is considered one of the foremost poets of the 20th century, having won the Lenin Peace Prize in 1975. The 60-minute show begins at 9 p.m. every Wednesday through December 18. Purchase tickets from 5 euros at www.viva.gr.



Theatro Paramythias, 27 Paramythias, Kerameikos, tel 210.345.7904