River Party Festival | Kastoria | July 29 - August 4

Stoner rock band Nightstalker, reggae act Locomondo, singer-songwriter Mariza Rizou and a legion of other performers come together for the 41st River Party Festival in Kastoria, northern Greece. Since 1978, young people have been heading to this spot on the banks of the Nestorio River to spend a week camping in the great outdoors, meeting old and new friends and enjoying the sounds of popular Greek vocalists and musicians. This year's event also includes a contest that will give amateur music acts a chance to show off their skills on stage. For details and ticket prices, visit nestorio-riverparty.gr.



Nestorio River Port, Kastoria, tel 693.863.9444