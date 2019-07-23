Man on the Moon | Athens | To September 21

Celebrating 50 years since man first stepped on the surface of the moon, The Project Gallery is hosting works by Greek and foreign artists that explore the effect of Earth’s only permanent natural satellite on human activity and creativity. From mythology and folk customs to literature, poetry and cinema, the moon has spurred the collective imagination and broadened the scope of man’s capabilities throughout the ages. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The gallery will be closed from August 2 to 31. Admission is free of charge. For details, visit www.theprojectgallery.gr.



The Project Gallery, 14 Theatrou Square, Omonia, tel 213.043.6954