Russia to complete first stage of S-400 delivery this week, official says

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Russia will this week complete the first stage of delivering its S-400 defense missile system to Turkey, Dmitry Shugayev,  head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said Tuesday according to the TASS news agency.

“We are completing the first stage of the deliveries this week," Shugayev was quoted as saying.

According to the same report, the Russian official added that the number of “those wishing to buy S-400s has not decreased.”

