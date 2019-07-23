French tourist stabbed to death in Crete

A 53-year-old French tourist has been murdered at a hotel on the island of Crete, local police authorities said Tuesday.

The man, who was on holiday with his female companion in the seaside resort of Tsoutsouros in southern Crete, reportedly died from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The local ambulance service said it received a call from the hotel’s owner shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday and that the man was found bleeding in his room together with his companion, who was uninjured.

He was rushed to a local medical center, where he died. Police have launched an investigation. The name of the victim was not announced.