Turkish fugitive nabbed in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a Turkish fugitive wanted by the neighboring country after he escaped from prison where he was serving time for drug-related crimes.

The unnamed 31-year-old was picked up by officers in the Ambelokipi district of the northern port city on Monday, the Greek Police (ELAS) said in an announcement Tuesday, adding that he went on to face a local prosecutor before extradition procedures were activated.

According to the international arrest warrant issued by Turkey, the 31-year-old had four years left to serve of a 15-and-a-half year sentence for drug-related crimes when he escaped from prison.