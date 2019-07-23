NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish navy accompanying drillships in East Mediterranean

Turkey, Cyprus, Energy

The Turkish Defense Ministry has posted a video on Twitter taken by unmanned aircraft of its drillships in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry said in the post that the drillships are being constantly monitored by the Turkish military navy with the use of  Bayraktar TB-2 type drones, helicopters and airplane of the Turkish port authority, and by submarines and corvettes at sea.   

