Greek shippers sue US refiner for unpaid bills

Three Greek shipping companies have sued US refiner Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc (PES) for about $600,000, claiming the company did not pay them for fees incurred by crude oil tankers chartered earlier this year, court documents show.



The lawsuit was entered into New York Southern District Court on Friday, just days before PES, the largest refinery on the East Coast, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a fire that damaged its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery.



PES exited bankruptcy in August and has struggled financially for several years. Bayview Shipping Co SA, Skyview Marine Co SA, and Gulfview Shipping Co SA are seeking a total of $605,160, chartering crude vessels, interest, legal fees and other costs they say PES was responsible for under the charter agreements.



The cargoes, chartered between February and April, were loaded with N’Kossa crude oil, according to the lawsuit.



