Police net Acropolis thief

A foreign national arrested on Friday in connection with a string of incidents in which pedestrians were mugged and cars were broken into around the Acropolis and Koukaki areas faces multiple theft charges.

The 37-year-old was spotted by members of the Greek Police’s motorcycle-riding DIAS unit near the entrance to the Acropolis Museum, loitering around parked cars.

On seeing the officers, he tried to flee, prompting a chase, but was caught.

A subsequent search turned up a pointed metal implement that he is believed to have used to break into vehicles.