ATHEX: Power boost for benchmark while banks index declines

Public Power Corporation was the reason the benchmark of the market at Athinon Avenue returned to gains on Tuesday as its 15.61 percent advance offset the decline of the banks index and the majority of other stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 869.64 points, adding 0.54 percent to Monday’s 864.99 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.52 percent to end at 2,151.81 points.

The banks index slipped 0.26 percent, with Eurobank giving up 1.19 percent, Alpha conceding 0.19 percent and National inching 0.17 percent lower, while Piraeus improved 1.89 percent. Ellaktor climbed 3.79 percent and Sarantis grew 3.10 percent, as Lamda Development was down 2.34 percent.

In total 48 stocks showed gains, 61 posted losses and 24 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.7 million euros, up from Monday’s 54 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.23 percent to close at 69.44 points.