Students marched through Athens on Tuesday to protest the government’s plans to abolish the university asylum law which forbids police from entering campuses unless invited to do so by academic authorities. In a speech in Parliament on Monday before a vote of confidence, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared that ‘students and professors are reclaiming universities,’ claiming that tolerance of ‘illegality, drugs and firebombs’ is to be ‘abolished immediately.’ [Intime News]