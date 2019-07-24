The signals sent by Greece’s creditors to the new government in Athens over calls to lower primary budget surpluses may justify some reserved optimism.

That said, the country must not divert from its central objective of promoting and completing reforms that will allow the economy to rebound.

The conservative administration’s early steps – mostly on the level of policy statements – have been positive. Bringing these pledges to fruition begins today as the government tables the first bills.

The New Democracy government must continue at a speedy pace. There is no time to waste.