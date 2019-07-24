Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis heads to Paris and Berlin next month as part of his bid to restore Greece’s credibility, which, Athens hopes, will pave the way to the ultimate goal of securing a reduction in the primary budget surplus it has to achieve in 2021.

Mitsotakis’ reform plan – spearheaded by sweeping tax cuts and the removal of obstacles to investment – aims to kick-start economic growth and thus put Greece in a better position to negotiate a lower surplus for 2021 with its creditors.

He has already pledged to honor the 3.5 percent surplus targets that Greece has committed to achieve in 2019 and 2020.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the visits will seek to “first restore confidence and secondly to discuss the priorities and the premier’s reform plan.”

The visit to Berlin is scheduled for August 29 while the date for the one to Paris has yet to be confirmed but is expected to take place after August 20.