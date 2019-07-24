Erdogan: Turkey determined to ‘eradicate any threat’ to security

Turkey is determined to “eradicate any threat” to its integrity as well as the peace and security of its citizens, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement Wednesday marking the 96th anniversary of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne which established the borders of modern-day Turkey.



Describing the accord as “the seal of independence of our country,” the Turkish strongman warned that, “No threat of sanctions, either covert or overt, can deter Turkey from its just cause.”



Turkey earlier this month dismissed EU sanctions imposed over its drilling for gas in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights. Meanwhile, Turkey on Monday said it would retaliate against threatened US sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.



“The Republic of Turkey, like a century ago, today also has the strength and determination to eradicate any threat directed towards its independence, survival, and the peace and security and safety of its citizens,” Erdogan said.



He added that Ankara’s ongoing activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and northern Syria confirm its determination to protect the rights of Turks and Turkish Cypriots.