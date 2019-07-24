Greek bank deposits rise in June for fourth month in a row

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in June for the fourth successive month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Businesses and household deposits increased to 136.94 billion euros ($152.74 billion) from 135.28 billion in May, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the eurozone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt. [Reuters]