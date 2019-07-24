Blow-Up | Athens | July 24

Sponsored by the Italian Embassy and Italian Cultural Institute, the next screening of the Athens Open Air Film Festival is “Blow-Up,” a 1966 thriller by Michaelangelo Antonioni. “Blow-Up” follows Thomas (David Hemmings), a London photographer who discovers a strange figure lurking in the background of one of his photographs. When the subject of the photograph shows up to take the image away, the mystery begins to unfold. The film was Antonioni’s first in English, heralded a “mod masterpiece” by film critic Andrew Sarris. The screening at the Technopolis cultural center begins at 9.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge. For details, visit www.aoaff.org.

Athens Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589