The Soundgarden | Athens | July 26

Blend Athens presents “The Soundgarden,” a night of electronic dance music featuring Argentinian and English DJs Hernan Cattaneo and Nick Warren. With 30 years’ experience and 11 albums under his belt, Cattaneo, fondly known as El Maestro, is one of the best-known DJs in South America. Likewise, Warren has found fame through his record label and global live events brand, The Soundgarden, and for his albums released in the Global Underground series. The event will take place at the Bolivar Beach Bar, just a few kilometers south of the city center, and begins at 9 p.m. Tickets start from 10 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Bolivar Beach Bar, Poseidonos Avenue, Alimos, tel 697.036.7684