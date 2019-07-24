Irene Skylakaki | Athens | July 25

Irene Skylakaki will perform alongside rock musician Pavlos Pavlidis this Thursday on the Gazarte roof terrace. Skylakaki first entered the music scene at age 22, with her original song “In the Light” becoming the official selection for the Cosmote Jumping Fish service. Now 30 years old, she has released three albums and performed at popular festivals including Release Athens. Pavlidis started out as guitarist of Mora sti Fotia, then was the frontman of Xylina Spathia before embarking on a successful solo career. The concert at Gazarte begins at 9.30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for 8 euros at www.viva.gr. For more information, visit www.gazarte.gr.

Gazarte, 34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347