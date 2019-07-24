Electra/Orestes | Epidaurus | July 26-27

Belgian director Ivo van Hove, known for his avant-garde dramatizations, draws upon two Euripides texts, “Orestes” and “Electra,” to tell the tale of a brother and sister united in their resentment of their mother, Clytemnestra. In collaboration with the Comedie-Francaise, van Hove is bringing the production to the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus for the Athens and Epidaurus Festival. Orestes is played by Christophe Montenez and Electra by Suliane Brahim, with Elsa Lepoivre in the role of Clytemnestra. The shows on July 26 and 27 at Epidaurus have been organized with the support of the French Embassy in Greece and the French Institute of Greece, and begin at 9 p.m. For ticket information, visit greekfestival.gr.

Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, Argolida, tel 210.893.8112