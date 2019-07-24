Cirko Cachivache | Athens | July 25, 26, 30, 31 & August 1

Take the whole family to enjoy an evening of acrobatics, live music, singing, dancing, acting and Chinese martial-art elements at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Labyrinth Dome, where Cirko Cachivache’s skilled performers will be telling the story of a king and queen whose kingdom is threatened by the king’s evil brother, with music by Michalis Stefanidis. Cirko Cachivache was founded in 2010 and has been delighting audiences across Greece ever since by taking the best parts of the traditional circus and fusing them into something fresh, fun, new and exciting for modern audiences. The show begins at 9 p.m. each night. Admission is free of charge but guests are required to register at www.ticketservices.gr. For more information, visit www.snfcc.org.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000