Man kills friend with plastic bag in Peristeri

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly asphyxiating his 35-year-old friend following an argument in the apartment that the two men shared in Peristeri, western Athens.



According to police sources, the 37-year-old, who is believed to suffer from psychological problems, used a plastic bag to suffocate his roommate.



Neighbors alerted authorities after hearing the dispute between the two men.



The 37-year-old reportedly admitted to killing his friend as soon as officers arrived at the apartment.