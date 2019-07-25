COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Double standards

While it was in government, SYRIZA liked to harp on about the need to change the law protecting ministers from prosecution because this served its narrative on the need to purge the “old political system.”

Now that it’s back in the opposition, it seems to have no problem whatsoever with invoking that very same law – which it once lambasted as a “scandal of impunity” – in order to protect the previous government’s alternate health minister from being investigated.

Such double standards are an indication of the leftist party’s mentality toward the country’s institutions.

