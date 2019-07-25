Exarchia residents decry spate of attacks on cars

Residents of the downtown Athens district of Exarchia have reported a spate of incidents in which unidentified vandals have smashed up parked cars.

One resident, who identified herself as L.G., said her car has been vandalized three times in four months. “There is broken glass all over the sidewalks,” she told Kathimerini, noting that the situation has degenerated over the past year. “You can’t let your child go from one block to the next on their own,” she said.

Another local resident, who gave his name as M.G., said he called the police emergency number 100 on Sunday night after witnessing a brawl involving some 20 people, but was told to call the Exarchia police precinct where officers said they would respond but did not.

As part of a campaign aimed at boosting law and order, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to curb lawlessness in Exarchia.