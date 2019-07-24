MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Derelict buildings to be demolished after quake

The pictured building on Plapouta Street in Exarchia is one of 13 derelict structures that are to be demolished in the wake of concerns following last Friday’s 5.1-magnitude quake in the capital. Municipal authorities have ordered that the buildings – in Exarchia, Monastiraki, Petralona, Aegaleo and Piraeus – be torn down amid fears for their stability following the temblor. Two buildings collapsed, in Drapetsona, near Piraeus, and in the capital’s Petralona neighborhood, during Friday’s quake. [Intime News] 

