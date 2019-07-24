ATHEX: Bourse keeps on advancing

The Greek stock market grew at the same pace on Wednesday as it did on Tuesday, building on the rise of PPC’s stock and the further improvement of Greek bond positions. The benchmark appears ready to test the 900-point level after a very long time.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 874.34 points, adding 0.54 percent to Tuesday’s 869.64 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.26 percent to end at 2,157.49 points.

The banks index rose 0.97 percent, as Eurobank earned 1.81 percent, Piraeus increased 1.48 percent, Alpha grew 0.82 percent and National decreased 0.43 percent.

PPC reached a new 15-month high, advancing 2.92 percent. GEK Terna jumped 5.14 percent, Cenergy Holdings climbed 3.63 percent and Ellaktor was up 3.41 percent, as Piraeus Port Authority fell 2.53 percent.

In total 62 stocks secured gains, 47 recorded losses and 32 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 62.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 66.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange added 0.59 percent to close at 69.86 points.