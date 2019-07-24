Listed Intralot strikes major US agreement

Intralot announced on Wednesday the signing of a new contract with the District of Columbia Lottery (DC Lottery) in the US.

The five-year deal will apply from October 1 and has a renewal option for another five years. Although the price was not announced, it is estimated at up to $215 million (some 190 million euros) for the first five years. US reports speak of revenues of 100 million euros for Intralot, with the rest going to the company’s subcontractors for the project.

According to the announcement, Intralot Inc will continue to supply the US capital’s lottery with the Lotos gaming management system. It will also modernize gaming terminals as well as other equipment so they will be able to support traditional lottery games, sports betting and online lottery games.

The online betting platform Intralot Orion, for smartphones and terminals at retail points, will be introduced in 2020, while the US subsidiary of Intralot will also provide betting management, trading and risk management services.

Intralot’s stock on the Athens bourse closed on Wednesday with gains of 3.80 percent.