Police looking for shooter in Athens bar killing

TAGS: Crime

Police in Athens have launched a manhunt for the man behind a fatal shooting at a bar in the western suburb of Peristeri on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the suspect pulled out a gun after getting into an argument with a young man whom he had met at the bar, shooting him in the head from close range and then “coolly walking out” of the bar.

No details have been released concerning the identity of the victim or that of the shooter, who reportedly made no effort to hide his face from the other patrons at the bar.

The bar was quite busy at the time of the shooting, which took place at around 8 p.m., as it is a popular establishment owned by a well-known actor couple.

