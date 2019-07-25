NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Fire in Tanagra brought under control

TAGS: Fire

A wildfire in Tanagra, north of Athens in the region of Viotia, was showing signs of abating on Thursday morning after an overnight effort by a large firefighting force.

The fire started on Wednesday afternoon in a rural part of the municipality that has both woodland and farmland but is not populated. It is also less than 10 kilometers from a military air base.

More than 170 firefighters and 42 trucks were dispatched to the location to battle the flames, which were fanned by strong winds. Three water-dumping air craft were also used but had to withdraw after nightfall due to low visibility.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 