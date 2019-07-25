Victim of Peristeri shooting said to be 25-year-old Turkish Kurd

A man who was gunned down at a cafe-bar in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri on Wednesday evening has been identified as a 25-year-old Turkish Kurd.

Initial reports had suggested that the 25-year-old was shot by a man he had been sitting at the same table with following an argument. Later reports on Skai, however, said that it appears the shooter was third individual who entered the cafe-bar on Aghiou Georgiou Square with the intent to kill the 25-year-old.

The victim's companion ran off after the incident and is being sought by police. His image has reportedly been captured by security cameras.

Police are also looking for the perpetrator, who shot the 25-year-old several times in the head at close range, possibly with a small-caliber weapon as the victim died in the ambulance en route to hospital.