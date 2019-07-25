Church of Greece reportedly adopts anti-abortion day

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece has adopted an initiative by an anti-abortion group to dedicate one day of the year to the “unborn child,” local media are reporting on Thursday.

According to reports, the Church's hierarchy decided to establish the first Sunday after Christmas as the “Day of the Unborn Child,” following a petition from a group called “Afiste me na ziso” (Let me live).

The reports cited a memo from the Holy Synod addressed to the Athens Archbishopric and the Metropolitan Cathedral, which was dated on July 9, and informed bishops of the decision.