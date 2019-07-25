The Book of Stones | Athens | To July 31

Yiannis Papadopoulos’ exhibition of oil paintings at Kalfayan Galleries has been extended to July 31. The show, titled “The Book of Stones,” is inspired by the stones along the Glafkos River in Patra, the artist’s birthplace. Much of his work centers around objects that symbolize Earth, and this exhibition continues with that theme. Papadopoulos recently completed a residency in Brussels, Belgium. Admission is free. Opening hours are Mondays and Saturdays from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.kalfayangalleries.com.



Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Charitos, tel 210.721.7679