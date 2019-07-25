The Stones Speak | Athens | July 26-28

Students of the Delos-Dimitra Hatoupi Drama School present the final weekend of “The Stones Speak,” a cultural and tourism initiative directed by Efi Theodorou. Watch as theater students read the works of major Greek philosophers including Sophocles and Plato, as well as Homer, in Greek, English and French. This is the third annual edition of The Stones Speak, which was awarded the 2018 Ermis Award by the Hellenic Association of Advertising-Communication Agencies. The final performances will take place this weekend from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Admission is free. For details, visit greekfestival.gr.



Byzantine & Christian Museum, 22 Vasilissis Sofias, tel 213.213.9517