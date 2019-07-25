Phedre | Epidaurus | July 26

[GELI KALAMPAKA]

With Greek actress Maria Skoula in the title role, the Athens and Epidaurus Festival presents “Phedre,” a tragedy written by French dramatist Jean Racine. As Phaedra confides in her nurse her love for her stepson Hippolytus, the latter pines over Aricia, daughter of Pallas, with whom he intends to elope. Phaedra feels rejected, and after a series of miscommunications, both she and Hippolytus meet their untimely ends. Directed by Efi Theodorou and produced by the Municipal Theater of Crete, the play will be staged at the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus. The performance features Greek and English surtitles. General admission costs 25 euros. For more information, visit greekfestival.gr.



Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, Argolida