Poltergeist | Athens | July 26

The 1983 supernatural horror film “Poltergeist” will round out the Athens Open Air Film Festival’s July screenings. When ghosts begin to haunt a run-of-the-mill Californian family, chaos ensues and results in the disappearance of one of the children. After losing all hope, parents Diane (JoBeth Williams) and Steve (Craig T. Nelson) turn to an exorcist for help. The film was nominated for three Oscars – Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Original Score – and the frequently cited rumor that Steven Spielberg was behind the camera rather than Tobe Hooper, whose was credited as director due to industry concerns at the time, was recently confirmed by the film’s first assistant camera operator John Leonetti. The screening at the Petralona’s basketball court begins at 9.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge for all cinephiles. For more details, visit aoaff.gr.



Alsos Petralonon, Athens