PM pledges support to archbishop of Albania

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to support Archbishop Anastasios of Albania during a meeting in Athens Thursday. Anastasios sought the government’s help in tackling the challenges facing Albania’s Orthodox Church. During the recent dispute between the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate and Moscow Patriarch Kirill over the granting of independence to the Church of Ukraine, Anastasios sought to play a mediating role. The 89-year-old cleric was appointed archbishop in 1992. [Intime News]