Deree launching new master’s degree in advertising communication

The School of Graduate & Postgraduate Education at Deree – The American College of Greece has announced the creation of a new master’s degree in advertising communication.



It says the new master’s degree is a pioneering program in Greece that will meet the growing industry demand for trained professionals in the art, science and practice of advertising.



It is an advanced program of study which artfully bridges up-to-date theoretical knowledge with the practical skills required by the industry.



Classes begin on September 23.