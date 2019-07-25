Potamianos hails China’s development

Andreas Potamianos, president of the Greece-China Association, has hailed China’s development over the past decades as “tremendous.”



Potamianos, 86, a decades-long leading player in Greek shipping, told Xinhua that when he first visited China in the 1980s, when there was sparse automobile traffic in cities, he knew that something significant would take place in the Asian country.



Potamianos said he was extremely impressed by the discipline of the Chinese people, a trait which he believed would help carry the nation forward.



Commenting on China’s development over the past decades, he said: “I think the development is tremendous in every field. I think China will do very well in the future.”



He added, “I find what they did in shipping is fantastic.”



China is “able to build large shipyards and not only build on the sea, but build them in the river, even build ships on the mountain and then take them down to the sea into [ship]yards,” he said.



“I think what they did is incredible and they are still working very hard,” he said in the recent interview with Xinhua. (Xinhua)