The number of optimistic forecasts by international rating agencies regarding the prospects of Greece’s borrowing capabilities is growing.

The current circumstances couldn’t be more advantageous for our country: State bond yields are continuing on a downward trajectory while the mood in the markets is positive given that the chief of the European Central Bank appears predisposed to a reduction in interest rates and a new quantitative easing program in September. Therefore it is clear that conditions are favorable.



It’s up to the government to make the most of them by implementing its reform commitments and achieving its growth targets.